Market Movers: BEST (BEST) Sheds 8.80% to Close at $0.32 May 16

Shares of BEST Inc - ADR (NYSE:BEST) traded 8.80% down on May 16 to close at $0.32.

1,095,248 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,464,816 shares.

BEST is down 59.44% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-08.

About BEST Inc - ADR

BEST Inc. is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

