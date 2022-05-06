Market Movers: Berry Global (BERY) Climbs 2.51% to Close at $59.27 May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BERY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) moved 2.51% higher on May 6 to close at $59.27.

1,211,412 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 705,049 shares.

Berry Global has moved 21.63% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Berry Global Group Inc

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

