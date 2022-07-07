Market Movers: Belden (BDC) Gains 6.33% to Close at $56.47 July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDC - Market Data & News Trade

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) shares moved 6.33% today on 293,618 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 432,849 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $56.47 the company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

Belden lost 19.05% so far this year.

About Belden Inc

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

