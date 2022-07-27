Market Movers: Beam (BEAM) Jumps 5.72% to Close at $67.81 July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BEAM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose $3.67 to finish the day Wednesday at $67.81.

The company started at $65.48 and shares fluctuated between $68.29 and $63.36 with 709,165 shares trading hands.

Beam is averaging 1,248,222 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 19.51% YTD.

Beam is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Beam Therapeutics Inc

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

