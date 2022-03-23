Market Movers: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Drops 2.27% to Close at $60.85 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BECN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:BECN) moved 2.27% down on March 23 to close at $60.85.

271,031 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 401,428 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply has gained 8.56% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - Class A

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

