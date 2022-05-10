Market Movers: BayCom (BCML) Sheds 3.64% to Close at $20.89 May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCML - Market Data & News Trade

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 3.64% to $20.89 on May 10.

114,673 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 95,614 shares.

The company's stock dropped 15.83% so far in 2022.

BayCom shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About BayCom Corp

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

