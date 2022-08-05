Market Movers: Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Climbs 9.18% to Close at $5.59 August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHC - Market Data & News Trade

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 9.18% to $5.59 on August 5.

9,743,107 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 8,995,056 shares.

The company's stock has moved 81.46% so far in 2022.

Bausch Health Companies shares have traded in a range between $4.00 and $29.59 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Bausch Health Companies Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

