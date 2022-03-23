Market Movers: Battalion Oil (New) (BATL) Jumps 4.17% to Close at $17.22 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Battalion Oil Corp (New) (NYSE:BATL) traded 4.17% up on March 23 to close at $17.22.

21,902 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 26,793 shares.

Battalion Oil (New) has moved 68.67% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Battalion Oil (New) visit the company profile.

About Battalion Oil Corp (New)

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

To get more information on Battalion Oil Corp (New) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Battalion Oil Corp (New)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles