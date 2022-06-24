Market Movers: Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Jumps 6.17% to Close at $75.87 June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBSI - Market Data & News Trade

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 6.17% to $75.87 on June 24.

300,021 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 46,253 shares.

The company's stock has risen 3.89% so far in 2022.

Barrett Business Services shares have traded in a range between $57.53 and $86.14 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Barrett Business Services Inc.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

