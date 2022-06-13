Market Movers: Barnes (B) Drops 5.84% to Close at $32.89 June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange B - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded 5.84% down on June 13 to close at $32.89.

222,037 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 290,462 shares.

Barnes lost 24.42% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Barnes Group Inc.

Barnes Group Inc is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by its listing as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

