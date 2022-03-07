Market Movers: Bank of Montreal (BMO) Loses 3.33% to Close at $111.08 March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) moved 3.33% lower on March 7 to close at $111.08.

1,082,368 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 969,435 shares.

Bank of Montreal has gained 7.67% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Bank of Montreal

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billionas of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

