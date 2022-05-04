Market Movers: Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Climbs 3.00% to Close at $77.69 May 4

Market Movers: Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Climbs 3.00% to Close at $77.69 May 4Equities Staff Follow |
Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) shares changed 3.00% today on 229,453 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 222,693 shares traded.
With today’s closing at $77.69 the company has a 50 day moving average of $81.
The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.
Bank of Hawaii is down 9.19% so far this year.
For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bank of Hawaii visit the company profile.
About Bank of Hawaii Corp.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.
To get more information on Bank of Hawaii Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bank of Hawaii Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.
Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.
Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.
DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer