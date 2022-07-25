Market Movers: Banco Macro (BMA) Jumps 5.45% to Close at $10.84 July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMA - Market Data & News Trade

Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BMA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 5.45% to $10.84 on July 25.

203,452 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 274,310 shares.

The company's stock has moved 23.25% so far in 2022.

Banco Macro shares have fluctuated between $9.72 and $20.25 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-24.

