Market Movers: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Loses 7.27% to Close at $7.27 May 31

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) moved 7.27% down on May 31 to close at $7.27.

7,290,894 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 5,092,169 shares.

Ballard Power Systems is down 37.58% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems' vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

