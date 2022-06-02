Market Movers: Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains 5.80% to Close at $105.11 June 2

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 5.80% to $105.11 on June 2.

307,461 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 522,086 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 36.72% so far in 2022.

Axon Enterprise shares have moved between $82.49 and $209.00 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Axon Enterprise visit the company profile.

About Axon Enterprise Inc

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

To get more information on Axon Enterprise Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Axon Enterprise Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired