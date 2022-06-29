Market Movers: Audacy (AUD) Sheds 7.55% to Close at $0.98 June 29

Today, Audacy Inc - Class A (NYSE:AUD) lost $0.08 to close Wednesday at $0.98.

The company opened at $1.07 and shares fluctuated between $1.09 and $0.95 with 1,290,610 shares trading hands.

Audacy is averaging 743,962 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 58.75% YTD.

Audacy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Audacy visit the company profile.

About Audacy Inc - Class A

Audacy, Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them.

To get more information on Audacy Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Audacy Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles