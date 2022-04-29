Market Movers: Atricure (ATRC) Sheds 3.83% to Close at $51.93 April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) fell $2.07 to close Friday at $51.93.

The company opened at $53.99 and shares fluctuated between $54.88 and $51.39 with 521,835 shares trading hands.

Atricure is averaging 211,881 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 22.34% YTD.

Atricure anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Atricure Inc

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

