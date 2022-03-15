Market Movers: Atlas Consultants (ATCX) Gains 2.45% to Close at $11.70 March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATCX - Market Data & News Trade

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares moved 2.45% today on 316,767 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 112,526 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $11.70 the company has a 50 day moving average of $10.6.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-15.

Atlas Consultants has gained 34.44% so far this year.

About Atlas Technical Consultants Inc - Class A

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, the company offers solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets.

