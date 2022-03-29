Market Movers: Atlanticus (ATLC) Gains 5.08% to Close at $56.23 March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATLC - Market Data & News Trade

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares have risen 5.08% today on 73,987 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 105,322 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $56.23 the company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-13.

Atlanticus is down 24.97% so far this year.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corp

Founded in 1996, Atlanticus' business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. The company applies the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over their 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through their omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

