Market Movers: Ashford Hospitality (AHT) Jumps 3.13% to Close at $8.56 March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AHT - Market Data & News Trade

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 3.13% to $8.56 on March 10.

947,530 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 1,236,375 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 13.54% so far in 2022.

Ashford Hospitality shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ashford Hospitality visit the company profile.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching 'Ashford.'

To get more information on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles