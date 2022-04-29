Market Movers: Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Sheds 4.11% to Close at $13.55 April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AHH - Market Data & News Trade

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 4.11% to $13.55 on April 29.

396,588 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 471,501 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 6.07% so far in 2022.

Armada Hoffler Properties shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

