Market Movers: Argan, (AGX) Gains 4.46% to Close at $37.69 May 4

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 4.46% to $37.69 on May 4.

146,755 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 110,252 shares.

The company's stock has risen 5.51% so far in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-07.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

