Market Movers: Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Sheds 5.01% to Close at $7.20 June 17

Today, Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) fell $0.38 to close Friday at $7.20.

The company started at $7.43 and shares fluctuated between $7.64 and $7.16 with 1,012,002 shares trading hands.

Ardmore Shipping is averaging 839,440 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 124.26% YTD.

Ardmore Shipping expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Ardmore Shipping Corp

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

