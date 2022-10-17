Market Movers: Arcturus (ARCT) Climbs 12.52% to Close at $16.09 October 17

Today, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) was up $1.79 to finish the day Monday at $16.09.

The company opened at $14.71 and shares fluctuated between $16.25 and $14.60 with 397,814 shares trading hands.

Arcturus is averaging 409,813 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 61.36% YTD.

Arcturus is set to release earnings on 2022-11-09.

About Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (209 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

