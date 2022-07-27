Market Movers: AppHarvest (APPH) Climbs 7.34% to Close at $3.95 July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APPH - Market Data & News Trade

AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ:APPH) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 7.34% to $3.95 on July 27.

718,846 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,127,118 shares.

The company's stock has risen 5.40% so far in 2022.

AppHarvest shares have fluctuated between $2.40 and $12.74 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About AppHarvest Inc

AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology and is addressing key issues including improving access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a home-grown food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, KY facility is among the largest indoor farms in the U.S.

