Market Movers: Antero Midstream (AM) Loses 4.51% to Close at $9.74 March 14

Today, Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was down $0.46 to finish the day Monday at $9.74.

The company started at $10.09 and shares fluctuated between $10.10 and $9.56 with 5,341,381 shares trading hands.

Antero Midstream is averaging 4,428,281 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 7.81% YTD.

Antero Midstream anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Antero Midstream Corp

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

