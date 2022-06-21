Market Movers: Amplify Energy (AMPY) Jumps 5.27% to Close at $7.59 June 21

Today, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) rose $0.38 to end the day Tuesday at $7.59.

The company began the day at $7.38 and shares fluctuated between $7.76 and $7.32 with 918,140 shares trading hands.

Amplify Energy is averaging 888,958 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 131.83% YTD.

Amplify Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Amplify Energy Corp.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford.

