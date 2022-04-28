Market Movers: Ameriprise (AMP) Jumps 2.52% to Close at $272.91 April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) moved 2.52% higher on April 28 to close at $272.91.

596,561 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 616,748 shares.

Ameriprise has moved 11.44% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ameriprise visit the company profile.

About Ameriprise Financial Inc

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

To get more information on Ameriprise Financial Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ameriprise Financial Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto