Market Movers: Americans (AAT) Sheds 3.58% to Close at $33.15 May 9

American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) shares lost 3.58% today on 294,087 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 318,523 shares traded.

After today’s close at $33.15 the company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

Americans has moved 7.59% so far this year.

About American Assets Trust Inc

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

