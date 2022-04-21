Market Movers: American Water Works (AWK) Loses 1.34% to Close at $165.31 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWK - Market Data & News Trade

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares moved 1.34% today on 942,329 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 715,100 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $165.31 the company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

American Water Works has moved 10.93% so far this year.

About American Water Works Co. Inc.

ith a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

