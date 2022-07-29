Market Movers: American Superconductor (AMSC) Gains 6.23% to Close at $6.14 July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMSC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) moved 6.23% higher on July 29 to close at $6.14.

208,639 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 229,356 shares.

American Superconductor lost 46.88% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About American Superconductor Corp.

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

