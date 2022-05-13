Market Movers: American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Climbs 2.60% to Close at $11.46 May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AOUT - Market Data & News Trade

American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.60% to $11.46 on May 13.

94,336 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 136,653 shares.

The company's stock has moved 43.95% so far in 2022.

American Outdoor Brands shares have traded in a range between $10.78 and $36.62 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-14.

About American Outdoor Brands Inc

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!.

