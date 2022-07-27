Market Movers: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Gains 5.82% to Close at $11.63 July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEO - Market Data & News Trade

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 5.82% to $11.63 on July 27.

4,379,894 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 5,808,694 shares.

The company's stock has risen 55.47% so far in 2022.

American Eagle Outfitters shares have moved between $10.81 and $34.24 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Eagle Outfitters visit the company profile.

About American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company's purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries.

To get more information on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles