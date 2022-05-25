Market Movers: AMBAC (AMBC) Climbs 6.27% to Close at $10.51 May 25

Today, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) rose $0.62 to finish the day Wednesday at $10.51.

The company started at $9.80 and shares fluctuated between $10.59 and $9.73 with 990,003 shares trading hands.

AMBAC is averaging 607,138 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 38.38% YTD.

AMBAC expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About AMBAC Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the public and private sectors globally. Ambac's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AMBC'. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac's common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

