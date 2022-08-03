Market Movers: Alphatec (ATEC) Jumps 5.40% to Close at $8.20 August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) moved 5.40% higher on August 3 to close at $8.20.

680,038 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 544,265 shares.

Alphatec has moved 31.93% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Alphatec Holdings Inc

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

