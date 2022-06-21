Market Movers: Aligos (ALGS) Gains 7.21% to Close at $1.19 June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALGS - Market Data & News Trade

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 7.21% to $1.19 on June 21.

236,224 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 255,416 shares.

The company's stock has risen 90.65% so far in 2022.

Aligos shares have moved between $1.03 and $28.39 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Aligos Therapeutics Inc

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

