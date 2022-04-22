Market Movers: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Sheds 1.94% to Close at $195.78 April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) moved 1.94% down on April 22 to close at $195.78.

735,055 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 791,420 shares.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has moved 9.94% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

