Market Movers: Alerus (ALRS) Climbs 2.33% to Close at $29.39 March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALRS - Market Data & News Trade

Alerus Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ALRS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.33% to $29.39 on March 16.

27,486 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 23,240 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 1.91% so far in 2022.

Alerus shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alerus visit the company profile.

About Alerus Financial Corp

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

To get more information on Alerus Financial Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alerus Financial Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles