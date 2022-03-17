Market Movers: Akamai (AKAM) Climbs 2.31% to Close at $115.23 March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKAM - Market Data & News Trade

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares moved 2.31% today on 1,704,698 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 2,013,259 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $115.23 the company has a 50 day moving average of $109.71.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

Akamai has moved 3.77% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Akamai visit the company profile.

About Akamai Technologies Inc

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

To get more information on Akamai Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Akamai Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles