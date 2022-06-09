Market Movers: Airbnb (ABNB) Sheds 6.50% to Close at $115.72 June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABNB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Airbnb Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ABNB) traded 6.50% down on June 9 to close at $115.72.

5,271,246 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 7,080,009 shares.

Airbnb has moved 25.66% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Airbnb Inc - Class A

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

