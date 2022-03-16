Market Movers: Air Industries (AIRI) Climbs 3.22% to Close at $0.88 March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIRI - Market Data & News

Today, Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) was up $0.0274 to close Wednesday at $0.88.

The company started at $0.86 and shares fluctuated between $0.90 and $0.82 with 189,926 shares trading hands.

Air Industries is averaging 201,122 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 6.28% YTD.

Air Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

Air Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors.

