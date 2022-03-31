Market Movers: Afya (AFYA) Loses 3.87% to Close at $14.41 March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFYA - Market Data & News Trade

Afya Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 3.87% to $14.41 on March 31.

355,131 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 202,245 shares.

The company's stock has moved 4.58% so far in 2022.

Afya shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Afya visit the company profile.

About Afya Ltd - Class A

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

To get more information on Afya Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Afya Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles