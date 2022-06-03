Market Movers: Adverum (ADVM) Climbs 7.23% to Close at $0.99 June 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADVM - Market Data & News Trade

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 7.23% to $0.99 on June 3.

1,414,644 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 943,917 shares.

The company's stock has risen 47.64% so far in 2022.

Adverum shares have fluctuated between $0.80 and $3.86 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

