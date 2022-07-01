Market Movers: ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Climbs 5.62% to Close at $8.65 July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (NYSE:ACR) moved 5.62% up on July 1 to close at $8.65.

7,500 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 31,485 shares.

ACRES Commercial Realty has moved 34.32% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

