Market Movers: Aarons Company (The) (AAN) Climbs 2.66% to Close at $22.47 March 16

Today, Aarons Company Inc (The) (NYSE:AAN) was up $0.5825 to close Wednesday at $22.47.

The company started at $21.99 and shares fluctuated between $22.85 and $21.91 with 221,387 shares trading hands.

Aarons Company (The) is averaging 279,348 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 10.75% YTD.

Aarons Company (The) is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Aarons Company Inc (The)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

