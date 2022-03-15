Market Movers: AAON (AAON) Gains 2.59% to Close at $54.20 March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAON - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) traded 2.59% higher on March 15 to close at $54.20.

333,904 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 244,929 shares.

AAON has moved 32.22% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About AAON Inc.

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to its customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

