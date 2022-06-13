Market Movers: A10 Networks (ATEN) Drops 5.09% to Close at $13.79 June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was down $0.74 to finish the day Monday at $13.79.

The company started at $14.06 and shares fluctuated between $14.32 and $13.69 with 735,434 shares trading hands.

A10 Networks is averaging 694,114 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 11.72% YTD.

A10 Networks anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About A10 Networks Inc

A10 Networks provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. A10 Networks mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. The Company delivers better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering its customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally.

