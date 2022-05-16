Market Movers: 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Drops 4.60% to Close at $5.19 May 16

1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 4.60% to $5.19 on May 16.

239,751 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 234,162 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 56.51% so far in 2022.

1stdibs.com shares have traded in a range between $5.14 and $35.46 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 1stdibs.com visit the company profile.

To get more information on 1stdibs.com Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 1stdibs.com Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1