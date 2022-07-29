Market Movers: 180 Life (ATNF) Loses 6.84% to Close at $1.09 July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATNF - Market Data & News Trade

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 6.84% to $1.09 on July 29.

66,338 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 178,837 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 70.00% so far in 2022.

180 Life shares have moved between $0.79 and $8.90 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on 180 Life visit the company profile.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world's biggest drivers of disease - inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking study into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company's primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF, with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trials.

To get more information on 180 Life Sciences Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: 180 Life Sciences Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles