Market Mover: Zoetis (ZTS) Down at Midday November 3

Today Zoetis Inc - Class A (NYSE: ZTS) is trading 11.79% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:05 est, was $129.89. Zoetis has fallen $17.38 so far today.

4,300,412 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Zoetis has a YTD change of 36.96%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-03.

About Zoetis Inc - Class A

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees.

